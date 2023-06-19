Asmongold addresses speculation about him moving to Kick after xQc’s mega-money deal

Twitch star Asmongold has claimed he won’t take an exclusive streaming deal with another platform amid massive Kick signings.

Ever since Ninja paved the way by signing the first-of-its-kind exclusive streaming deal with Mixer, the streaming world has changed a lot over the past couple of years.

Many of the top streamers have signed deals with platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and more recently, Kick — who are offering multi-million dollar deals to creators.

Several prominent names have already made the jump to the new Stake-backed platform, and many more are eyeing up a switch too. Although, while his peers such as xQc are signing deals worth upwards of $100 million, Asmongold has assured his fans he won’t be locked down with a single platform if he moves on from Twitch.

Asmongold says he won’t take exclusive streaming deal

During the beginning of his June 16 live stream, the Twitch star addressed speculation about him moving to Kick following xQc’s shocking deal, signing a non-exclusive contract that is worth $70 million, but could push the total to upwards of $100 million with incentives.

“I’ve been a very busy dude today,” he opened his June 16 broadcast. “I had a lot of things I needed to do, conversations that needed to be had, things that needed to be talked about.”

A viewer then asked Asmon intends on moving to a different platform, to which he responded by promising fans he won’t be signing any exclusive deal. “Well, a lot of people ask me if I’m going to go to another platform. People ask this all of the time. I mean I don’t know, we’ll have to see what happens.

“What really matters to me, I’ll give you guys two promises, is that I will consistently continue to stream, and I will not take an exclusive deal on another platform.”

He added: “I don’t think that’s the right option for me at this moment. So yeah.”

It’s clear that Kick has an interest in the Twitch star, who’s been streaming on the Amazon-owned platform for over a decade. Earlier this year, platform co-owner Trainwrecks promised the Twitch veteran “a deal he deserves” if Twitch doesn’t.

While it’s unclear who’ll be next to join Kick, the platform anticipates more exponential growth in the coming weeks after amassing over a million new users in 24 hours following xQc’s move.