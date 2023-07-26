Kick CEO claims life-changing contracts are “up for grabs” for streamers

Kick CEO Eddie Craven has teased that the site has contracts worth millions that are “up for grabs” for streamers wanting an exclusive deal.

Kick has risen as a major competitor to sites like Twitch and YouTube over the past few months, which have been home to live many of the net’s top-tier streamers for over a decade.

Despite this competition, Kick has taken off in a major way since early 2023 as it secures major streamers with extremely lucrative contracts — some of which aren’t even exclusive.

Article continues after ad

For instance, Kick famously offered a contract worth $100 million to Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in June, turning the head of every content creator on the internet (and even catching the eyes of major celebrities, in the process).

xQc | Twitter xQc landed a $100 million contract with Kick in June.

This contract isn’t exclusive, and lasts for two years, allowing the streamer to continue his work on Twitch or other sites as he pleases.

Kick CEO says major contracts are waiting for streamers big & small

At the time of writing, Kick already has a big roster of streamers like Adin Ross, Amouranth, xQc, and more — but the site’s CEO says that even bigger contracts are waiting in the wings.

Article continues after ad

CEO Eddie Craven dropped a few nuggets of information via Twitter on July 21, where he claimed the platform has “incredible plans” for the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The greatest days of live streaming are still to come,” he wrote. “The greatest live content is still to be produced. The greatest streamers are still yet to do their first stream. We’ve got incredible plans, and Kick looks forward to leading the way into the next era of streaming.”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone thinks Kick handing out big contracts is a good idea. A user on Twitter offered a dissenting opinion, writing, “Signing xQc for $100 mil was a huge mistake. He streams more on Twitch than he does on Kick.”

“If I was you, I’d try to find a loophole in the contract to void it ASAP,” they continued. “Also, start signing smaller/mid size streamers, better to sign 100 steamers for $1 mil each than 1 for $100 mil.”

Article continues after ad

In response, Craven claimed there’s more than enough cheddar to go around. “[xQc] is a true flagship of the streaming industry,” he answered. “There’s definitely 100 x $1m deals up for grabs. There’s even 1,000 x $100k deals up for grabs. All alongside a creator incentive program made to ensure anyone can be paid a fair price for quality streams. Give us time.”

This isn’t the first time Kick’s CEO has spoken out about the platform’s business side; just last month, Craven reassured streamers that the site wouldn’t slash subscriber pay cuts and will keep its highly-coveted 95/5 split and is looking toward advertisements to keep things “sustainable.”