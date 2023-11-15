xQc sets record straight on $100M Kick contract following Ninja’s “misleading” comments

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has clarified the details regarding his massive $100 million Kick contract after Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins labeled the deal “misleading.”

Ninja, who is known for his own groundbreaking deals in the streaming world, recently spoke of being skeptical of xQc’s $100 million deal with Kick during a recent episode of the AFK w/ Ninja Podcast.

Reflecting on his own major contract with Mixer in 2019, Ninja questioned the nature of xQc’s agreement with Kick, stating that he’d be willing to “bet a large amount of money” that xQc’s deal involved “gambling money, Stake money, Stake percentage” and that it “wasn’t just all cash.”

In response, xQc has clarified the specifics of his $100 million contract with Kick and addressed what he termed “cringe” comments from fellow streamers, including Ninja, Pokimane, and Hasan.

“The contract is very simple,” xQc explained before immediately dismissing the rumors of it involving gambling, crypto, or similar elements.

“The deal has nothing to do with gambling, Stake, crypto, or anything like that. It’s like what you’d get from a corporate job – no equity, no stocks, no options.”

In an effort to end the ongoing speculation, xQc also revealed the structure of his payment plan, including a heavy signing bonus and advance payments.

“The contract is broken down into 24 months, and I get one month of that every time,” xQc stated. “Right now, it’s slowed down because I got a signing bonus and an advance. They gave me a chunk upfront, so not only do I get paid monthly, but I also got paid way more in the early months. It was kind of insane.”

xQc, seemingly growing tired of fellow streamers “casting misinformation,” has now called for the likes of Ninja, Pokimane, and Hasan to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) so that they can access the specifics of his contract, debunking the speculation once and for all.

“Everyone keeps talking, whether it’s Poki, Hasan, Ninja… I’ll have them sign the NDA. It’s just cringe. It’s not that it hurts me; they’re just casting weird doubts for no reason,” xQc said.

“I could just debunk it if you want. Just ask, and I’ll show the whole thing.”