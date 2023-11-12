Ninja questions xQc’s “misleading” $100M Kick contract

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has cast doubt on the specifics of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s mammoth $100 million contract with Kick by labeling it as “misleading.”

Ninja, known for his own historic deals in the world of streaming, has shed light on what he believes to be the true nature of xQc’s agreement with Kick during a recent episode of the AFK w/ Ninja Podcast.

While speaking about his time at Mixer and discussing the reasons for the platform’s eventual downfall, Ninja reflected on his groundbreaking deal with the now-defunct streaming site, claiming that it is still one of the “biggest, most legitimate exclusive streaming deals” in history.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The most lucrative deal in streaming history now appears to belong to xQc, however, after he signed a $70 million guaranteed non-exclusive deal with Kick that has the potential to grow into more than $100 million based on incentives over two years.

While reflecting on his own “raw deal to hit 100 hours a week” back with Mixer, Ninja then turned his attention to xQc’s deal with Kick, stating, “Even the xQc deal, like the hundred million deal, dude, it wasn’t like 100 million cash.”

Article continues after ad

He further speculated, “I would bet a large amount of money… that money was either like some sort of something involved with gambling money, Stake money, Stake percentage… it wasn’t just all cash.”

Article continues after ad

Growing curiosity regarding his deal with Kick even led xQc himself to address the speculation as he recently broke down the details of his contract after NICKMERCS signed with the platform.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Confirming separate agreements with both Kick and Stake, he emphasized their independence. He said, “They’re not lumped in. They’re not one. If Stake wasn’t banned on Twitch, I would do it [gamble] on Twitch.”

Article continues after ad

xQc disclosed that his combined deals amount to a figure significantly higher than the previously announced $100 million deal.

“If I chose to put gambling into the [Kick] contract it probably wouldn’t have been $100 mil,” he said.

Article continues after ad

He elaborated, “If I put both together in the contract and had one number for it, it would probably be like $275 [million]. But it’s not. Because I didn’t want to do that. I want to keep it separate.”

Article continues after ad

For more Twitch and streaming news, check out our entertainment coverage right here at Dexerto.