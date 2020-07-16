Artist behind viral TikTok sound begs users to stop "gross" trend

As one of the net’s most popular mobile applications, TikTok is home to a series of fast-moving trends, spawning such viral dances as the “Renegade” and more — but some of these fads can have seriously harmful side effects.

While many of the dances and trends on the video app are relatively harmless, more than a few have come under fire in the past for targeting vulnerable groups and even causing harm to users, such as the viral “nutmeg” trend from earlier this year.

However, others have far more serious consequences, as one music artist discovered after his sound was used in one such trend in mid-July.

Although we won’t show any of the disturbing TikToks here, a certain trend has been making the rounds on the app, which is filmed from the point of view of a father whose daughter walks in on himself and his “wife” in the act.

The trend is being used with the song “Dissolve” by artist “Absofacto,” who has since taken to social media to plead with users to stop using his music for the trend.

“A lot of people are tagging me because a weird, gross trend is happening,” he said in a TikTok responding to the situation. “This song means a lot to me… Please save it from being associated with this daddy play-acting thing.”

That’s not all; the artist uploaded another TikTok shortly thereafter, where he tearfully admitted he’d been reading the testimonies of abuse survivors who were triggered by the harmful trend.

“I’ve spent all morning reading messages and emails from childhood [redacted] abuse survivors who have been writing me, telling me how these videos impact them,” he said through tears. “....if you can, just f**king take the videos down. Not just on my song, on any song that uses them. These videos hurt people, for real.”

It seems as though absofacto’s video has taken off, with TikTokers using the sound on videos of themselves performing arbitrary tasks like eating food in an effort to “take over” the trend.

People are rallying to stop the "daddy roleplay weirdos" pic.twitter.com/RfSxwDTdcK — Vinny Green (@vinnysgreen) July 15, 2020

This harmful trend is just the latest in a string of such concerning fads on the application — but users aren’t letting it slide by idly, and are doing their part to fight back against the detrimental videos.