Andrew Tate’s manager says he has “no respect” for Adin Ross

Andrew Tate’s close friend ‘Sartorial Shooter’ has revealed in a recent podcast he has “no respect” for Kick streamer Adin Ross.

In June 2022, Andrew Tate spread across social media like wildfire, with clips going viral for controversial and “misogynistic” comments.

Since his rise in fame, the former professional kickboxing world champion has become closely acquainted with Kick star Adin Ross, acting as a mentor for the young streamer.

The two first met online in July 2022, and have grown to become good friends, even meeting in person. Furthermore, Adin was even among the few added to Andrew’s visitor list while he was in Romanian custody, although he never made the trip to visit him while in jail.

Despite their apparent close relationship, Andrew’s close friend, who’s also considered to be the manager and bodyguard of the Tate brothers has said he has no respect for the streamer.

Andrew Tate’s manager has “no respect” for Kick streamer Adin Ross

In a recent July 1 podcast with Sneako, the two briefly talked about Adin Ross, claiming that ever since he adopted a similar mindset to Andrew, he’s been targeted. Regardless, Tate’s right-hand man claimed he has “no respect” for people like him as they’re not worth his time.

“Man I had no respect for the guy before,” said Tate’s manager. “Look if you’re going to have access to powerful motivators and powerful clear feedback from someone like Tate and you’re still going to choose drugs, gambling, hedonism then I really couldn’t care.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s a nothing person. As far as I’m concerned people like that don’t exist, they’re not worth my time. I don’t consume their content if you even call it that.”

He added: “Those sorts of people don’t even exist in my reality, and I would encourage young men to do the same.”

After being released from custody and placed on house arrest, Adin was expected to link up with Andrew in Romania for a stream sometime in June.

However, the two ultimately sat down and talked online instead.