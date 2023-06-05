Adin Ross announces Romania trip to stream with Andrew Tate on Kick

Adin Ross has revealed plans to travel to Romania for a Kick stream with controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

It’s fair to say that Adin Ross has become well acquainted with Andrew Tate. The two first met online in July 2022, when Adin invited the former professional kickboxer onto his stream for an interview after he began gaining fame for controversial and “misogynistic” comments.

They’ve since grown to become good friends, even meeting in Dubai for a collaboration later that year. Furthermore, following the Tate brothers’ arrest in late 2022, Adin was even added to Andrew’s visitor list while he was in Romanian custody. Although, he ultimately never paid a visit while Tate was in jail.

Article continues after ad

However, the Kick streamer has now revealed he’s set to head to Romania to finally reunite with his friend.

Adin Ross set for Romania trip to meet with Andrew Tate

After reacting to Tate’s recent interview with the BBC, Adin announced that he’d be meeting up with Andrew again, who currently remains on house arrest in his home in Romania.

“Alright guys, that was a great interview. I’m letting everyone know right now, I’m officially announcing it bro, I’m going to Romania,” Adin said in his June 4 live stream.

Article continues after ad

“I’m going to Romania this month, I’m going to visit Andrew, and I’m gonna do a stream in person at his house.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He added: “I’m announcing it, we’re going to do this in June. Andrew, I’m coming. I’m not the best version of myself, I went down the drug path you know, but I’m on my sobriety stuff, my health again, but Andrew I’m coming bro.”

Article continues after ad

(Timestamp at 52:51)

It’s unclear when exactly Adin plans to meet with Tate, although the 22-year-old confirmed it would be at some point in June.

It’ll be the first time the two have seen each other since before Andrew’s arrest late last year, and fans are certainly excited to see them reunite.