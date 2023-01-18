Andrew Tate puts Adin Ross on his visitor list while in Romanian custody

Andrew Tate has revealed who he put on his visitor’s list while in Romanian custody, and one of them is Twitch star Adin Ross.

At the end of 2022, controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s home was raided by Romanian authorities leading to his, his brother Tristan, and two other people’s arrest. Later that day, a judge ruled that they would stay in custody for at least 30 days.

Since then, Adin Ross has opened up regarding his friendship with Tate, stating that he’s been affected by Andrew’s recent allegations and arrest.

On January 18, Tate revealed that Adin is now capable of visiting him while he remains in Romanian custody.

Andrew Tate adds Adin Ross to jail visitors list

Andrew Tate shared the news on his recently unbanned Twitter account.

“I’ve just filled in my visitation form. Besides my lawyer, I’m allowed 5 visitors, 4 are family members and the 5th is Adin Ross,” he said.

It quickly went viral, gaining over 1.5 million views in just over an hour.

Adin hasn’t responded to the news at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if he reveals any plans to go visit the influencer in Romania in the near future.

This isn’t the first time Andrew has posted on Twitter since his arrest in December. He called out Logan Paul’s reference to “The Matrix” in a tweet on January 11.

He also mentioned that “even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer” in reference to the recent controversy surrounding Logan and CryptoZoo, his NFT project.