Is Adin Ross done with Kick? Streamer breaks silence after Kick CEO allegedly unfollows

Is Adin Ross leaving Kick? The controversial streamer has teased a new chapter elsewhere after Kick CEO Ed Craven is claimed to have unfollowed him across social media.

After being permanently banned from Twitch, Ross was embraced with open arms by upstart streaming platform Kick. Calling it the “biggest streaming deal of any creator,” he was allegedly raking in tens of millions of dollars for appearing exclusively on Kick.

While specifics were never unveiled, Ross appeared to have equity in the company as he often encouraged other popular streamers to jump ship on similar deals to his. Ross even gave one of his longtime fans a streaming deal on behalf of the platform.

Since then he’s gone on to shatter viewership records amid the US election, though he’s often still in headlines for causing controversy, like just last month with his $70K hurricane survival challenge.

With all that said, Ross’ time with Kick may now be drawing to a close, if not wrapped up already.

Kick CEO Ed Craven was claimed to have unfollowed Ross early on November 12, and it didn’t take long for fans of the streamer to ignite discussion across social media. However, at the time of writing, Ed is indeed still following Adin Ross.

Later in the day, Ross addressed the situation, teasing his time with Kick may indeed be up.

On November 10, Ross teased a Kick stream with UFC legend Jon Jones, just days out from the GOAT’s return to the cage at UFC 309. However, on November 13, Ross shared an update.

“Ima still stream with Jon buttttt whereeeeeee [sic],” he pondered on X [formerly Twitter. So the plan is still for the broadcast to go ahead, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be happening on Kick.

There’s currently no telling what exactly may have led to any division between Ross and Kick’s staff, including the CEO.

Adin’s last stream on the platform, at least in the event where the VOD hasn’t been removed for various reasons, was three weeks ago at the time of writing.

Dexerto has reached out to Kick directly for further comment on the matter.