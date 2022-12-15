Andrew Tate loses it after Adin Ross pranks him with absurd cosplay

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Andrew Tate lost his cool after Adin Ross pranked him by making it look like he shaved his head before calling Tate on Discord.

Over the last few months, Twitch star Adin Ross has slowly become more acquainted with controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Having received various social media bans throughout 2022, Andrew Tate is known for his “Top G” mentality alongside his Hustlers University online course.

During a recent Discord call on stream, Andrew Tate lost his cool after Adin Ross pranked him by acting like he had shaved his head — only to reveal it was a bald cap.

Andrew Tate loses it after Adin Ross prank

During the stream, Adin called Andrew through Discord while wearing the bald cap and smoking a cigar.

Article continues after ad

“Adin, you know what? You’re a G. Officially. You’ve moved from the bullsh*t realm internet dork and you’re now a gangsta,” Andrew said. “You stuck to your word, shaved your head like you’re supposed to. You’ve got the right aesthetic.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the compliments didn’t last long as Adin began removing the bald cap to show off his full head of hair and mentioned that he will shave his head on January 1, 2023.

“So you’re not a G, are you Adin?” Tate responded. “I thought you were a gangster, but it turns out you’re a dork in a cap…Who gives a f*ck about January 1, that’s forever away. The matrix might get you by then.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown whether or not Adin will actually shave his head on New Year’s Day, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens when the time comes.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment hub for more news and other viral stories.