WestCol topples Adin Ross as Kick’s biggest streamer with new viewership record

KICK streamer WestCol has overtaken Adin Ross as the most-followed channel on the platform, and he’s even broken another record in the process of doing so.

When KICK started out as a new rival to Twitch, a number of streamers from other platforms like the Amazon-owned one made the switch. Naturally, they brought a good portion of their fanbases with them, allowing them to become some of the most-followed channels around.

That had been the case for Adin Ross, leaving YouTube to become the face of the Stake-backed platform. Since then, he’s been the most popular streamer on there – regularly getting some big names to join him on stream.

However, he’s now lost that accolade to former Twitch streamer WestCol. The Colombian content creator had over 1.5 million followers on Twitch before switching to KICK.

He regularly streams fights between creators, as well as linking up with different South American celebrities. As a result, he’s now got over 1.6 million followers on KICK, leaving Adin behind by roughly 100k followers.

On top of that, the Colombian streamer also broke the KICK record for the biggest viewership of a stream, reaching over 1 million viewers.

His October 20 broadcast sealed the deal. In the aptly named Stream Fighters 3 event, he hosted another set of streamer fights. This is similar to Ibai’s La Velada Del Año events, which also have musical performances amongst the fights.

Prior to WestCol’s newest event, Adin had held the record for his stream with former US President Donald Trump. The KICK star had gone as far as calling that the biggest stream of the year. However, he tipped IShowSpeed or Kai Cenat to win Streamer of the Year accolades.

Obviously, that claim is now factually wrong. Yet, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him try and wrestle it back from WestCol before long.