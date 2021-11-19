Amouranth’s secret Twitch streaming strategy leaves Ludwig stunned

Twitch streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has plenty of secret strategies to keep viewers coming back, but one was so crazy it left fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren absolutely baffled.

Amouranth is easily one of the internet’s top content creators with millions of follows on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, OF, and other social media platforms. Seemingly refusing to take a break, many have wondered how she keeps it up.

While some of her tactics have been obvious, such as putting a glowing green circle around her profile photo or taking advantage of new Twitch categories, there is one that she kept a bit more under wraps.

Advertisement

That is, until now. And it came as a result of a rare slip-up by the content creator herself when she browsed Ludwig’s stream and started posting in his chat.

Amouranth’s Twitch tactics leaked

During a November broadcast, Amouranth popped into Ludwig’s stream to comment on a possible business venture she has planned with Ahgren to create her own adult toy.

“Amouranth we will have to discuss our business ventures absolutely,” he said before realizing she was live on her own channel. “How are you typing in chat? What, how is this happening?”

Just like that, he pulled up Siragusa’s channel and saw she was in the middle of some ASMR while she typed in his chat, causing her to smirk ever so slightly.

Advertisement

“How is this possible? Do you just watch Twitch on your headphones secretly while licking a microphone? Did I just find out that you’re secretly watching Twitch while farming thousands of views?” he asked. “Oh my God!”

To this, all Amouranth could do was just nod and accept that she’d been caught and when pressed, admitted to watching movies and other content while she’s live.

“Nod your head if you watch movies and s**t and TV shows. That’s crazy! Alright, I’ll raid you,” he applauded, ending his stream. “The hardest working woman in all of Twitch.”

Advertisement

It’s hard not to be impressed by Amouranth’s streaming skills and it really makes one wonder just what other special techniques she has up her sleeve.