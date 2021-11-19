Amouranth hits back after fans criticize Twitch star’s exploitation claims

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has hit back at fans following the Twitch star’s exploitation claims against a former business partner. While some disputed the streamer’s accusations “without receipts”, Amouranth defended her comments.

Amouranth went public with accusations of “exploitation” against a business partner in a November 17 Twitlonger titled: “I’m tired of this happening”.

In the statement, Siragusa claimed a former associate, who worked with the popular Twitch streamer for a few months, recently asked her out for dinner while they were in town. Amouranth felt “uncomfortable” with accepting the request, and ignored it.

However, the business partner “immediately became aggressive, threatening to end the deal when they thought that I had declined his invitation.”

I’m tired of this happening Read: https://t.co/bIZ4bz4Yud — Amouranth (@Amouranth) November 17, 2021

After the claims went public, Amouranth faced some backlash from critics. They wanted “receipts” before believing the streamer.

Some also claimed Siragusa misread the situation: “There is the narrative of [a] guy working with [a] famous attractive girl, seeing an opening to meet [a] business partner, is immediately accused of inappropriate behavior via the lack of acknowledgement, resulting in his rage,” one commenter said.

Amouranth trashed the claims, saying “the thunderous accusation presented by my mere silence justifies him turning into the Incredible Hulk.”

I love this one. “Is immediately accused of inappropriate behavior via a lack of acknowledgement, resulting in his rage” Yes. The thunderous accusation presented by my mere silence justifies him turning into the Incredible Hulk lol. pic.twitter.com/ktqF9F3Q2Q — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 18, 2021

She also said the power dynamic of the relationship made the request more awkward. She explained: “It’s almost like I’m not allowed to ask someone out when there’s a power dynamic inequity,”

Amouranth opted not to name the business partner publicly, but offered to message fellow streamers their name to protect themselves.

However, she stressed it’s not an isolated incident.

It’s almost like I’m not allowed to ask someone out when there’s a power dynamic inequity. Also, when you didn’t answer right away, I took that personally. Like you can’t just not answer immediately and make me feel like I’m being promiscuous. It’s not me, it’s you. pic.twitter.com/rtd7i1H9Tl — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 18, 2021

“I have been in so many situations like this before, and I’m sure that other girls in this profession are met with these situations all the time, where you expect to be treated appropriately in the context of a business deal, and instead are met with suggestive ‘offers’ or interactions that completely shatter any concept of professionalism,” she said in her original statement.

“It is unacceptable for women to have to be trained on how to politely decline a request that makes them uncomfortable, or worse, force themselves to accept, just to continue to maintain brand relations and partnerships.

“I hope that by speaking about how this kind of thing continues to happen in the workforce today, that we can hold ourselves and the people around us to a higher standard of professionalism when working with women.”