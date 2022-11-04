Amouranth smashes major Twitch milestone after husband controversy

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has smashed a major milestone on Twitch – a silver lining in what’s been a difficult few weeks for the streaming star.

Amouranth went viral on October 16 after revealing her mystery husband had prevented her from talking about their relationship publicly, saying it could impact their “business model.” The 28-year-old showed a series of conversations where she was being berated with strong language.

She also alleged that the unnamed partner had previously threatened to kill her pets and take control of her finances, with the latter not just being limited to streaming. Amouranth had reportedly made millions of dollars through her portfolio of business investments, in addition to her content profits on OnlyFans.

After taking a short time away from Twitch, she has since returned, “cleaned house” at her agency, and has explained her husband now has access to help.

Amouranth hits Twitch milestone in November

On top of that, Amouranth is back to smashing records.

After a period of significant growth over October, Social Blade statistics show Amouranth’s channel jumped over the six million followers mark on November 1.

That is a result of an additional 138,000 users deciding to follow the streamer in the last 28 days, from the time of publishing.

Amouranth, Twitch Amouranth has hit six million followers on her Twitch channel.

Since splitting with her abusive husband, Amouranth has appeared with Adin Ross and Yung Gravy on stream, inside a hot tub. This has sparked some relationship speculation, though nothing has been confirmed on that front.

On a daily basis, the broadcaster has been streaming in the Just Chatting section, continuing the type of content she enjoys the most.

So while it may have been an incredibly difficult situation for her personally, being at the center of the internet’s biggest story in October, at least there was a silver lining.

If you’re suffering from domestic abuse, contact information for help is below: