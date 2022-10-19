Amouranth takes indefinite Twitch break after abusive relationship revelations

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced she will be taking a break from streaming on Twitch after claiming she was in an abusive relationship with her husband in a bombshell broadcast.

Amouranth shocked the world last week by revealing details about her relationship, including officially saying she was not only married, but forced into doing hot tub streams and working extremely long hours by her husband.

The streamer alleged that her partner had threatened to kill her animals and leave her with hardly any money left in her accounts if she didn’t follow his commands.

During her Twitch return, Siragusa revealed that she had regained control of her finances and is currently seeking legal counsel.

Although she did go on to stream with her horses on October 18 and noted that she wasn’t sure when she will be back to a full-time schedule, it now seems like the streamer will be taking a prolonged rest.

Amouranth announces break from Twitch

On October 19, Amouranth took to Twitter to announce that she will be taking an indefinite break from streaming.

“Taking a break, not sure when I’ll be back,” she said.

Siragusa had claimed that she had worked insane hours during her relationship, but was finally “free” from the abuse joking she was looking forward to “wearing clothes.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t provide an estimation for her return, but fans have been supportive, telling her to “take her time” and that a break was “well-deserved.”

Amouranth made a huge name for herself during the hot tub meta and her OnlyFans content, earning her millions of dollars, on top of her multiple business ventures, purchases, and investments in stock like Visa.

