What happened to Indiefoxx? Controversial Twitch streamer remains banned

Indiefoxx was easily one of the most impactful Twitch streamers of 2021 before she was banned for the sixth – and possibly final – time. Soon after, she was banned from TikTok. So what is she up to now?

Indiefoxx has without a doubt been a key player in Twitch discourse throughout 2021. Having started her channel in 2017, she predominantly streamed in the Just Chatting and IRL categories.

But she truly came into her own in early 2021 as she was banned twice in four days: firstly for wearing exposing clothing in a hot tub, then for writing subscribers’ names on her skin.

She was banned for a fourth time in April for allegedly “Selling Twitch services or features”, before picking up her fifth ban during the so-called ASMR meta, where both she and rival streamer Amouranth were banned just minutes apart from one another.

But even after being banned for a fifth time, Indiefoxx was able to return to the platform after a three-day suspension. She was banned yet again three days later, on June 28, for a currently unknown reason. She also lost her Twitch partnership. Losing partnership often indicates an indefinite suspension, but also means that if she does one day return, her channel will be much harder to monetize.

Since her sixth ban, Indiefoxx has been selling her old Twitch clips as NFTs and was also banned from TikTok, with her channel now inaccessible to the public.

Indiefoxx: What happened next?

Despite these bans, she continues to have a huge presence on social media. With her Instagram account amassing over 180,000 followers, she has now moved her content over to a second account.

She also set up an alt Twitter account, where, in her bio, she describes herself as a “girl who did some crazy s*** once upon a time.” As a result, it seems some less controversial content may be in the works; she mentioned on July 15 that she hopes to produce more music content.

Worked on music for the first time in a long time. Maybe this one I won't be so shy to release sooner than later. Lul I have a whole album I'm terrified of putting out. It was before I became Indiefoxx, it's interesting to see how the music has changed now. — Jenelle (@notIndiefoxx) July 15, 2021

And of course, she has over 100,000 followers on OF, which is likely providing a stellar amount of income given how much money other streamers like Alinity have made on the platform.

Will Indiefoxx return to Twitch?

It’s still not known when or whether Indiefoxx will be unbanned from Twitch at any point, but the fact she has been unpartnered suggests she won’t return for a long time yet.

If she does return, it will be interesting to see if she continues to produce similar content to before, or whether the bans will force her to take a more conservative approach.