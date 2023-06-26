Amouranth gives worrying health update as she backs out of boxing debut

Amouranth has given fans a worrying health update that has forced her to back out of her upcoming boxing debut.

Internet star Amouranth was set to make her boxing debut on July 1, 2023, during Ibai Llanos’ La Velada del Año 3.

She updated fans regarding the event on June 26, 2023, and revealed worrying health issues that are forcing her to back out of the iconic event.

In a thread on Twitter, Amouranth revealed she has late-stage Ovarian failure among other health issues that have forced her to cancel high-profile appearances.

Amouranth tried to fight through the pain and issues

She said: “I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few canceled high profile appearances… “I was informed in March that I have late-stage ovarian failure.”

Amouranth also revealed that her body has been in a form of menopause for “some time” and has noticed a lot of confusing changes in her body over the last year.

Since finding out her diagnosis in March, she’s undergone various tests and diagnostic procedures to confirm that she does have these conditions.

Unfortunately, her case is more advanced than she had hoped, and will be doing daily injections for 7-14 days. These injections could cause headaches and nausea.

She was also warned against “high impact physical activities,” which led to her backing out of Ibai’s upcoming event.

The star also made it clear that she found out the seriousness of her medical issues after she had agreed to the event, and was hoping to just fight through the pain.

However, her doctors veto’d that idea due to “potential for extreme injury or death” during extreme physical activity.

“I am incredibly upset about this, and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve let down. I’m hoping for a quick and painless treatment and maybe I can get the opportunity to get in the ring next year if everything goes well,” Amouranth said to finish the tweet thread.