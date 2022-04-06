Amouranth hits back at outrage over April Fools pregnancy joke

Twitch streamer Amouranth isn’t here for the backlash she received over a joke she made on April Fools day, calling out her critics in a series of pointed tweets.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most popular women on Twitch.

She’s also quite the businesswoman, accruing millions of dollars in Visa and Activision-Blizzard stock, alongside owning a gas station, a 7-Eleven, and even a company that produces plastic balls.

As shrewd as she may be, she’s also here for the humor, often poking fun at herself and embracing any funny moments that happen during her streams with open arms (like that time she created a rap video making fun of her haters).

As such, it came as an entertaining surprise when Amouranth pulled an April Fools Day prank on her audience by joking that she was pregnant.

The practical joke stirred up a bit of commotion online, with speculation running rampant as to whether or not she actually had a bun in the oven. (Spoiler: she doesn’t.)

However, there were some viewers who weren’t too happy about the ordeal. One user took to Twitter to call out Amouranth for her joke, arguing that making light of pregnancy was hurtful to those who deal with infertility issues.

“Nice to see Amouranth putting she’s pregnant in her Twitch title on this day,” the person wrote. “Wonder if it’s legit or just a stupid, infantile, and moronic April Fools ‘joke’ about subject matter many women deal with (fertility issues).”

Nice to see @Amouranth putting she's pregnant in her twitch title on this day. Wonder if it's legit or just a stupid infantile and moronic April Fools "joke" about a subject matter many women deal with (fertility issues)@KEEMSTAR pic.twitter.com/crWbmjHbMP — Mac (@vFightMacFight) April 1, 2022

The user went on to tag Drama Alert’s KEEMSTAR in their tweet, who is known for reporting on influencer news.

Amouranth slams criticisms over her April Fools Day joke

Amouranth posted a screenshot of the tweet in a separate post on April 5, where she called out her critics and poked fun at them for turning to Drama Alert as though seeking out a superhero over an April Fools Day prank.

“Imagine an alternate universe where instead of Batman, we have Keemstar,” she wrote. “Whenever some injustice (inconsequential drama) goes unanswered, the citizens of Twitter shine a bright Drama Alert logo adorned searchlight into the night.”

Thusly summoned KEEMSTAR uselessly makes a video about the subject and throws loaves of bread at denizens of Gotham. Satiated by the superficial appeasements of bread and circuses everyone goes back to their dreary lives unit the next video. — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) April 6, 2022

“Thusly summoned, KEEMSTAR uselessly makes a video about the subject and throws loaves of bread at denizens of Gotham. Satiated by the superficial appeasements of bread and circuses, everyone goes back to their dreary lives until the next video.”

It’s clear that Amouranth isn’t bothered by the haters – and in fact, even gets a good laugh out of these situations, as seen when she slammed critics who went after her looks and those of her peers during the Streamer Awards.