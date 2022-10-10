Amouranth fans get her to actually step on them at Twitchcon

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Twitch streamer Amouranth encountered an unusual request at Twitchcon 2022, as fans were eager to be stepped on by the internet superstar.

Twitchcon has returned once more, bringing together some of the most well-known names in streaming. We’ve already seen the likes of Megan Thee Stallion twerking on Master Chief and Dr Disrespect trolls swarming the event.

Now, Twitch streamer and model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is the latest individual to walk away from Twitchcon with a bizarre story to tell. Amouranth has made a successful living through multiple endeavors, including the purchase of gas stations, but many fans will be familiar with her more risque content.

To show their appreciation for the beloved streamer, loyal fans had a special request up their sleeve.

Twitchcon attendees fulfils wish of Amouranth stepping on them

After waiting patiently to meet Amouranth in person, many fans cut to the chase with one request: step on me.

One fan in particular made the rounds on social media for displaying how eager he was to fulfill this wish. After setting their belongings on the ground they assumed the position, so to speak, allowing Amouranth to strike the perfect pose.

Though the streamer seemed a little perplexed at first, Amouranth obliged and ensured this was a Twitchcon to remember for years to come.

Other have followed suit and taken the opportunity to feel the wrath of Amouranth’s boot.

However, the oddball request has left some viewers unsure as to why they’d want this in the first place. The Guard producer @HUN2R said “dudes getting Amouranth to step on them IRL. Brothers we must be stronger than this.”

Another said “Twitch was a mistake” while others have labeled the request as “embarrassing.”

Not only is Twitchcon a great place to network with your friends and fellow creators, its an opportunity to meet the biggest names in streaming.

Other streaming icons like Dream also appeared at the event, though their appearance garnered a mixed reception.