Dr Disrespect clones troll TwitchCon San Diego with incredible cosplay

TwitchCon San Diego has returned for the first time since 2019 and permanently banned streamer Dr Disrespect has made several appearances without actually being in attendance.

In 2019, the streaming landscape was a vastly different place than it is now. Tfue was at the top of Twitch’s viewership, Ninja had signed a mega deal with now-defunct Mixer, and Dr Disrespect was still the face of Twitch.

In fact, Dr Disresepct would make an appearance at TwitchCon San Diego in 2019. However, his actions during the event were controversial with many criticizing the streamer for filming inside a public bathroom – capturing children on camera in the process.

A little less than a year later, Doc would receive his mysterious Twitch ban barring him from appearing on the platform – or any in-person events. But that hasn’t stopped Dr Disrespect clones from making uncanny appearances at TwitchCon 2022.

Dr Disrespect shows up at TwitchCon San Diego

The first impersonator to make waves at the IRL Twitch event is a streamer known as DrThicccrespect. The self-proclaimed three-time back to back to back karaoke champion showed up at the event to dominate the “purple platform” aka Twitch.

Viewers can check out the event from his point of view on Twitch as he’s been streaming his time at the convention.

Another Dr Disrespect clone was spotted by streamer MeesterKeem while walking around the convention center. Approaching the tall slender figure identical to the actual two-time video game championship, it was near impossible to tell the cosplayer wasn’t the actual Doc.

“Oh my gosh! It’d the Doc. Wait, what is he doing here?” MeesterKeem Asked. When he got closer he said, “Dude, you got unbanned?” Then the Doc look-alike turned to reveal he wasn’t the actual athletic specimen.

It’s safe to assume that these aren’t the only Dr Disrespect clones attending TwitchCon San Diego, and we will likely discover more as the festivities continue.