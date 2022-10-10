Megan Thee Stallion twerks on Master Chief during TwitchCon performance￼

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

During her performance at TwitchCon, Megan Thee Stallion got the Master Chief up on stage and danced with the iconic gaming figure in her own way — with a bit of twerking.

TwitchCon 2022 has come and gone, with many big name streamers, gamers and more turning out to the event.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion served as the headline musical act for TwitchCon 2022, and she didn’t disappoint.

For gamers, one specific moment that has been gaining a lot of attention online is when Megan Thee Stallion had Master Chief up on stage with her during the Saturday night performance. When singing Freak Nasty, the rapper was met on stage by none other that the Master Chief himself, the protagonist of the Halo franchise.

During the song, Megan began twerking on Master Chief in a moment that had the crowd — and the internet as a whole — going crazy. The rapper appears to be making it her mission to go around and twerk with iconic characters.

The Disney+ series She-Hulk also included a moment where the rapper and She-Hulk dance together in a post credits scene. Because of this connection, some Twitter users were also joking that the Master Chief is now a part of the MCU.

Some members of the Twitch community were initially upset by the announcement Megan would be performing at TwitchCon following the platform announcing they will be reducing pay for subscriptions for content creators.

However, her appearance at the event, based of of reactions online, appears to have been a success for the streaming platform.