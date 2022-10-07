Amouranth destroys hater for saying she’ll need a “real job” when she gets older

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa completely shut down a troll after claiming she would have to get a “real job” when she gets older and her looks begin to fade.

Amouranth has become one of the biggest stars on Twitch with millions of viewers all over the internet from YouTube to Instagram and her biggest cash machine: OnlyFans.

The cosplayer and model has built an empire with her immense profits, investing in everything from gas stations worth tens of millions to plastic ball companies.

On October 7, Siragusa threw all of this back in the face of a hater after he took issue with the content creator’s success on the world wide web.

Flickr/Luca Ferretti/Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has made a fortune through Twitch and OnlyFans content.

Amouranth sends troll to the Shadow Realm

Amouranth is used to dealing with followers of all sorts – both those of genuinely enjoy her controversial content and those who don’t. But on this day, feeling frisky, the hot tub streamer opted to put the latter type on blast.

On Twitter, the user remarked how one day, her looks will “hit a wall” and when she’s in her 40s, she will no longer be able to “thrust” her breasts to make money.

“You might have to get a real job,” the English hater said. Little did he know, he had awakened a sleeping giant.

Not long after making the comment, Siragusa stormed back at the Brit, explaining how by the time she’s 40 she won’t even need to lift a finger.

“If I merely put my money in the S&P index (say $VOO, assuming historical avg returns) by the time I’m 40, I’d be worth $100 million dollars,” she returned fire before landing a finishing blow. “Keep your real job, it suits you better.”

Ouch. In the future, those who have an issue with the streamer may want to think twice before poking the bear. She won’t lie down and she won’t hold back. Fatality. Amouranth wins.