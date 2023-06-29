Amouranth explains why it would be “awesome” if her future daughter did OnlyFans

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed why she would be okay with her future kids joining OnlyFans.

Amouranth has made a killing off OnlyFans over the years, earning millions of dollars every single month and even raking in a fortune while sleeping on stream.

She’s used her wealth to invest in numerous assets including multiple gas stations, companies such as Activision-Blizzard, and has even created her own AI chatbot.

During a recent appearance on the The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Amouranth was asked about the idea of having her future daughter join the adult platform and didn’t hesitate to unleash her resounding support.

Amouranth wants her future children to join OnlyFans

Amouranth said she would “definitely be comfortable” with her daughter making OnlyFans content and provided a laundry list of reasons why.

“She can do it from the comfort of her own home, she’s not having to go out and put herself in weird situations, to try to make money,” the Kick star explained.

(segment begins at 40:55)

Siragusa remarked how in the business world, there have been instances of women being pressured to sleep with their bosses to climb the corporate ladder. However, with online stuff, her daughter can make as much money as she wants doing whatever she wishes.

“Whatever she’s comfortable with, in the power of her own home with whoever is consenting and she gets to decide that. I think that’s awesome,” she added. “It gives her the power to do it anywhere she wants without having to feel like she’s a slave to the 9-5 grind that the rest of society often gets sucked into.”

That all said, Amouranth noted that she would give her daughter some big advice about ensuring her identity is out there without giving away her address or other personal info.

Amouranth herself has dealt with quite a few stalkers over the years, so it makes sense that internet safety would be so important to her if her daughter ever ended up starting an OnlyFans account.