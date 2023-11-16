Amouranth plans AI feature to let OnlyFans viewers create custom content fantasies

OnlyFans icon Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa wants AI to play a bigger role in content creation and let viewers live out their ultimate fantasies.

Amouranth is one of the most popular Twitch and Kick streamers, boasting millions of followers across multiple platforms – but her biggest money maker is OnlyFans.

Despite earning over $1M per month on the adult platform and even launching her own safe-for-work series on OF TV, Amouranth believes that AI can help take the industry to the next level, especially when it pertains to particular viewer requests.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Amouranth explained ways she wants AI to enhance OnlyFans and the plans she has to further expand her content portfolio.

Amouranth wants AI to fulfill viewers’ wild custom requests

Siragusa has already made some steps to incorporate AI into her Amouranth brand, having launched her own chat bot – but she wants more, especially when mixed with OF.

“I think AI would be wonderful to mix with OnlyFans, because there are so many concepts out there that are just really hard to pull off in person with real people. If the computer can do it, that’s great. There are so many possibilities,” she explained.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth wants to use AI to take her content to the next level.

One example Amouranth gave was when a viewer with an “inflation fetish” wanted her to make a video where she inflated herself like a balloon.

“That’s really hard to do in person,” she joked. “AI can do it. Just in a cartoon and make it very convincing.”

In other words, Amouranth wants to have control over her own deep fakes, something that has become quite problematic in the influencer space, with users creating AI content of streamers without their consent.

For Siragusa, having deep fake content that is convincing, but still clearly not real, is the most ideal scenario. “People know it’s not real, because you’d have a disclaimer on there,” she added.

“I would like to go that route eventually. I am working with a few different AI companies right now,” she said, namedropping the site SugarWorld, a VR AI experience where she has her own character. “It’s kind of like a simulated, almost girlfriend experience, but not actually convincingly. It’s so new it’s basically a sci-fi concept.”

For more on our interview with Amouranth, check out how a beer company is using her pap smear to create a new flavor and some new details about her lucrative Kick contract.