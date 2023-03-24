Amouranth announces new OnlyFans content will be “family-friendly”

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa says she’s working with OnlyFans to create “family-friendly” content on the adult platform.

Amouranth has made a fortune on OnlyFans in her time on the platform, earning over $1.5M each month thanks to her army of loyal subscribers.

The cosplayer turned OnlyFans icon has used her immense income to make some major business moves, including buying multiple gas stations and making numerous big investments to grow her empire.

Now, with the OnlyFans model continuing to make banks despite previous promises to retire, it seems like the platform has plans for her to change up her approach to content.

Amouranth reveals “safe” OnlyFans content

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Siragusa said that she has some big projects in the works with OnlyFansTV – a non-adult spinoff of the popular platform.

“I have been working on some other projects with OnlyFans. They want me to make videos for their production, OnlyFansTV,” she explained. “It’s like OFTV. It’s like YouTube.. a safer version.”

According to the streamer, she has a very busy schedule in the next few months with full days completely booked to work on the project.

Amouranth went on to say that the show would be ‘family-friendly,’ but didn’t go in-depth about what it would consist of. That said, she has hosted events before, including her own game show Streamer Royale.

The OFTV website features numerous shows that you wouldn’t expect to find on the standard site including content about cooking, archery, boxing, and gardening. A stark contrast to the main OnlyFans platform.

We’ll have to see what Amouranth and OFTV have in store for viewers, but fans of the streamer should definitely stay tuned for more news about this big change in content.