Alleged Amouranth stalker arrested after traveling from Estonia to break into her home

Twitch star streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has reported that a man who traveled all the way from Estonia has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into her home.

The popular streamer has previously said she feared for her life, tweeting on June 7 that a man had been routinely walking around her neighborhood, hosting a Twitch stream called “Kind Kaitlyn and make her mine.”

On June 15, Amouranth posted further details relating to the alleged stalker, stating that he has been arrested and detained by law enforcement.

“My stalker traveled from Estonia, Europe and came to my city, camping out in a hotel with line of sight to my PO BOX and spent OVER A MONTH camping out daily at a Starbucks next to my PO box,” she said in a now-viral thread.

Amouranth says alleged stalker has been arrested

The stalker is said to have been frequenting her PO box location since early May.

Detailing the journey the man made to visit Houston – where she lives – Siragusa said: “By his own admission he went “Scorched Earth” and SOLD EVERYTHING and left his life in Europe to come here on a hopeless and self-destructive pilgrimage.

“He hocked his worldly ties, selling his house, his car, ALL HIS POSSESSIONS, his CAT EVEN. All by his own admission and in a series of publicly posted and privately detailed (vlogged) videos. Almost a manifesto. The only things he brought with him other than his phone and the clothes on his back, was a saxaphone and a change of clothes (formal attire). The saxophone would appear in a few livestreams of himself playing in public places across Houston, serenading no one in particular.”

When she would decline the invitation to meet with the man, he would allegedly respond with: “liar liar fiancé.”

On June 13, Amouranth says that the cops were alerted after he tried to gain entry to her home, after walking around nearby for over 30 minutes. “He streamed himself outside slinking around mumbling about how he knew it was wrong, but ‘I have to’.

“When he started trying to break in/gain entry, I called 9-11. Dispatch was rude, cutting me off, and putting me on hold. It took 33 mins from me calling 9-11 (having previously already explain the situation to the closest PD branch) for the first responders to arrive.”

The streamer says she hired armed protection after being made aware of the alleged stalker’s presence and slammed a “lack of motivation for law enforcement.”