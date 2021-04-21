xQc confirms plans for Twitch subathon and how long it will be - Dexerto

Streaming superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has confirmed plans for his recently-announced Twitch subathon, including how long he’ll host it for.

Subathons are growing in popularity, thanks in no small part to Ludwig. The popular Twitch streamer recently finished a constant 31-day livestream, where he played video games, chatted with viewers, cooked dinner, and even hosted movie nights.

The experience was a record-breaking one. Every time someone subscribed to his channel or gifted “bits” he would extend the stream by 10 seconds. It resulted in him achieving more than $1 million in subs and climbing to over 2.6 million followers.

Now, fellow streamer xQc – already one of the most-watched people in the world – wants a piece of the action, and he confirmed some of his plans for his own subathon during a recent Twitch stream with fans.

xQc announces plans for subathon

During a Just Chatting stream on Tuesday, April 20, xQc was asked by viewers to share more information about his upcoming subathon. He said that now was the “perfect” time for him to do it, but that it wouldn’t happen just yet.

“Now is the perfect time to do a subathon. Not [right] now, but I would say within 60 days we’ll have one. What I wanna do is get an IRL backpack ready, I want to get a good setup so I can move around the house with multiple computers,” he explained.

“I want it to be good. I’m not stalling, I’ve already sent a DM to the guy who does a lot of tech stuff, he’s gonna help me figure it out.”

When it comes to the amount of time he’s prepared to stream for, xQc said that there will be a cap on the length of the subathon, but that it will most likely last longer than Ludwig’s 31-day marathon.

“Guys, we’ll have a max amount of time, probably more than a month because honestly there’s not much difference between the way I’m streaming [now].”

This new information comes just a couple of days after xQc announced that he would be taking part in his own subathon, claiming that he could “beat the record [set by Ludwig] by a long shot”.

In the stream on April 18, he revealed that he would start his subathon about six weeks after Ludwig’s so “all the primes are reset” and would put himself “like one second below his threshold” as well as hiring a couple of people to help make it a success.

Attempting to top Ludwig’s record-breaking subathon will be a monumental task, but given xQc’s popularity, he should be able to beat – or at least match – the numbers Ludwig achieved.

Subathons are clearly a great way for big streamers to go viral, grow their followers and increase their subs. If you’re wondering how much money is in it, here’s how much Ludwig actually earned from his subathon.