Amouranth blasts “haters” claiming she’s losing money after husband controversy

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has returned to streaming after recently revealing she split from her ‘abusive’ husband, and how she’s blasting haters for claiming she’s been losing money.

Amouranth is one of the biggest Twitch streamers on the platform and has used her income to invest in many different projects, including multiple gas stations, various stocks, and an assortment of other ventures.

While the streamer’s October was an ugly one with her husband taking control of her accounts and threatening to leave her with just $1M, things are looking up, with Amouranth regaining control and returning to Twitch.

Amid the chaos, some viewers have been attacking Amouranth, claiming that she’s been losing money through the ordeal – but the hot tub streamer shot back, blasting her “haters” in the process.

Amouranth responds to claims she’s losing money on investments

In a post on her personal Twitter account, Amouranth revealed that some “haters” have been mocking her by saying her stocks were down.

“If my platforms and business interests were consolidated as a single org, the look through is 7 figure cashflow (after taxes) monthly, enduring despite interest rates or the economic backdrop,” she explained.

According to the streamer, her haters don’t know what they’re talking about when they’re discussing her investments.

“Haters are gonna imply that asset prices being dramatically cheaper while I’m a net buyer is a BAD thing?! Neigh, I say the LOWER the BETTER,” she shot back.

Siragusa went on to say that her purchasing power has “doubled” in recent months, further stating, “If you’re trying to buy as much or something as possible why would you want the price to be higher? So some vanity number In a brokerage statement looks loftier?”

Clearly, Amouranth is still very confident about her investments and the future for her brand and despite all the chaos in her life lately, she remains unfazed by anyone hoping for her downfall.