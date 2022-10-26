Amouranth reveals what she’s looking for after split from abusive husband

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch star Amouranth is planning a fresh start in her personal and work life after splitting with her abusive husband, revealing exactly what she’s looking for.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is finally “free” following disturbing revelations about her husband, accusing him of forcing her to commit to hot tub streams and keep their relationship a secret.

It all came to a shocking end earlier this month when the streamer felt forced to disclose her whole situation, after her husband had allegedly threatened to kill her pets if she didn’t do as he said.

Now, with Amouranth “cleaning house” at her OnlyFans agency and able to enjoy her newfound freedom, the content creator revealed what she wants from those close to her.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth shocked the world by revealing her abusive relationship.

Amouranth explains what she wants, but there’s a catch

In a post on her personal Twitter account, Amouranth expressed that there were a total of three things she was looking for from people.

According to the OF icon, the three things people should look for in a person or employee are integrity, energy, and intelligence.

However, Siragusa went on to advise that it’s best to, “stay far far away from people who have the latter two but not the first.”

“Also people lacking integrity always engage in bitch behavior,” she added.

The streamer included a GIF of a famous scene from Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith where antagonist Palpatine lured Anakin to the Dark Side by telling him the tale of Darth Plagueis. So, you can make of that as you will.

Despite the rocky start to the month for Amouranth, it seems like the future is looking bright as she restructures her company Real Work, and moves on with her life having broken free from her figurative chains.