Amouranth teases appearance on The Howard Stern Show after leaving radio host stumped

After being stunned by watching Amouranth sleep on stream, Howard Stern might soon come face-to-face with the controversial ‘queen of the e-girls’.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is second only to Pokimane when looking at women dominating the streaming sphere.

With more than 5 million followers on Twitch, she’s also managed to find herself on the top spot in 10 states when breaking down areas by their streaming viewership favorites.

Constantly redefining her grind by pushing for bigger and better things, be it on OnlyFans, or your local billboard, she recently crossed over into the world of shock-jock radio after putting a halt to Howard Stern.

Following on from the multiverse expansion none of us expected, Amouranth continues to show her phenomenal ability to capitalize on an audience with a sneaky teaser on Twitter.

Posting to Twitter with a cropped screenshot of our very own article discussing Howard Sterns’s bemusement, the multi-millionaire 7-11 owner left a cryptic clue for the curious.

Keeping it simple Kaitlyn posted: “Might be on an episode soon…” with no further details as of yet.

There’s been no clarity as to whether she’ll be popping up as her chatty self, doing ASMR content, showing off her pole dancing skills, or merely as a sleeping entity to try and attract the viewers.

Might be on an episode soon…. pic.twitter.com/VS9J4lf55M — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 24, 2022

With an announcement that Kaitlyn will be retiring from the “e-girl” lifestyle in the very near future, this is just another smart money move from the business-minded streamer.

Without Howard Stern releasing an official response, and no dates set in stone just yet, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with the surprise guest as soon as more information comes to light.