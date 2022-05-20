 Most popular Twitch streamer by US state: Amouranth, Pokimane & more - Dexerto
Most popular Twitch streamer by US state: Amouranth, Pokimane & more

Published: 20/May/2022 19:34

by Virginia Glaze
Pokimane amouranth most popular twitch streamers in united states
Pexels.com: Karolina Grabowska / Instagram: pokimanelol / Twitter: Amouranth

Ever wondered who’s the most popular Twitch streamer in the United States? It turns out there are two stars who are dominating trends in America — and the competition is close.

Influencers are the new rising stars of this generation, and Twitch streamers are a huge part of that group.

With live-streamed entertainment becoming a huge part of the overall entertainment space, it stands to reason that some of these broadcasters are also trending on Google in a big way.

After five years of watching Google trends for Twitch streamers across the United States, gambling experts from CasinoGrounds have revealed the most popular broadcasters per state… and the results are nothing short of eyebrow-raising.

pokimanetwitch (1)
Twitch: pokimane
Pokimane is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer – and the most-searched Twitch streamer in the USA.

Pokimane & Amouranth are America’s most popular streamers

In a sweeping victory, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys earns the title of most popular streamer in the United States. The Twitch star dominated search trends in a total of eleven states, including California, Florida, and even Alaska.

However, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa isn’t far behind. Boasting a full ten states under her belt, Amouranth is the most popular Twitch star in Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington state.

CasinoGrounds most searched twitch streamer per state graph
CasinoGrounds
CasinoGrounds gathered five years of data from Google Trends to discover the most-searched Twitch streamers in the USA.

Asmongold, Ninja & Dream take 3rd – 5th place

From there the popularity per state drops dramatically, with MMO star Asmongold taking five states to his name, including Georgia, Missouri, and Kansas.

Ninja weighs in as the fourth-most popular Twitch streamer, taking Texas, Iowa, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania for his own.

Other popular streamers in the USA include Minecraft star Dream, Mizkif, Ranboo, and MoistCritikal.

Amazing, despite being banned from the platform, the Two-Time Blockbuster video games champion Dr Disrespect also makes the list, securing trends in Wyoming and Vermont.

Dr Disrespect most popular twitch streamers by state
YouTube: Dr Disrespect
The list of America’s most-popular Twitch streamers just wouldn’t be complete without the Doc taking one or two states, at least.

Overall, it looks like the top two most-followed women on Twitch are also some of the most-searched Twitch streamers in the United States, in general. Amouranth recently broke into the site’s Top 20 most-followed broadcasters, although was recently knocked out by ‘Heelmike.’

This marks another major win for the streamer, who recently made a “no brainer” $1 million investment in Amazon as her budding business empire continues to grow.

