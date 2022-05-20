Most popular Twitch streamer by US state: Amouranth, Pokimane & more

Ever wondered who’s the most popular Twitch streamer in the United States? It turns out there are two stars who are dominating trends in America — and the competition is close.

Influencers are the new rising stars of this generation, and Twitch streamers are a huge part of that group.

With live-streamed entertainment becoming a huge part of the overall entertainment space, it stands to reason that some of these broadcasters are also trending on Google in a big way.

After five years of watching Google trends for Twitch streamers across the United States, gambling experts from CasinoGrounds have revealed the most popular broadcasters per state… and the results are nothing short of eyebrow-raising.

Advertisement

Pokimane & Amouranth are America’s most popular streamers

In a sweeping victory, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys earns the title of most popular streamer in the United States. The Twitch star dominated search trends in a total of eleven states, including California, Florida, and even Alaska.

Read More: Pokimane hits back at Twitch streamers defending gambling meta

However, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa isn’t far behind. Boasting a full ten states under her belt, Amouranth is the most popular Twitch star in Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington state.

Asmongold, Ninja & Dream take 3rd – 5th place

From there the popularity per state drops dramatically, with MMO star Asmongold taking five states to his name, including Georgia, Missouri, and Kansas.

Ninja weighs in as the fourth-most popular Twitch streamer, taking Texas, Iowa, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania for his own.

Advertisement

Other popular streamers in the USA include Minecraft star Dream, Mizkif, Ranboo, and MoistCritikal.

Amazing, despite being banned from the platform, the Two-Time Blockbuster video games champion Dr Disrespect also makes the list, securing trends in Wyoming and Vermont.

Overall, it looks like the top two most-followed women on Twitch are also some of the most-searched Twitch streamers in the United States, in general. Amouranth recently broke into the site’s Top 20 most-followed broadcasters, although was recently knocked out by ‘Heelmike.’

This marks another major win for the streamer, who recently made a “no brainer” $1 million investment in Amazon as her budding business empire continues to grow.