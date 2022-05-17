Amouranth reveals she’s buying a private jet for new Twitch show StreamerRoyale

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced that she will be buying a private jet for her upcoming show ‘StreamerRoyale.’

Amouranth is in the process of retiring from OnlyFans content and plans on going out with a bang in the form of a major Twitch investment with her brand new game show.

Although not much is currently known about StreamerRoyale, the upcoming Twitch show has some huge names attached including xQc, Emiru, Alinity, MoistCr1TiKaL and more.

Now, in May, Siragusa revealed she plans to take her show to the next level with what could very well be her craziest purchase yet: a private jet.

Amouranth says she’s buying a private jet

On May 13, Amouranth claimed that she would be buying a private jet and be the “personal stewardess” to fly contestants to the show.

She dubbed the jet ‘Amouranth air’ and instructed her followers to keep it locked to the StreamerRoyale Twitter page for more info.

The competition is set to begin on May 28 and it’s still unclear what the battle royale-themed competition will entail. It will, however, be streamed on Amouranth’s personal Twitch page according to the StreamerRoyale Twitter header photo.

MAY 28th!!! @Streamer_Royale Gonna buy a private jet and be the personal stewardess – fly some of your streamers in on Amouranth air! pic.twitter.com/fo4OqZM3Yl — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 13, 2022

A private jet may seem like an outlandish purchase, but Amouranth is no stranger to making huge buys. In the past two years, the hot tub streamer has bought a gas station, a 7-Eleven, a plastic ball company, and loads of stock.

Considering she was raking in over $1.5 million dollars a month with OnlyFans alone, it’s not surprising that she has the money to afford a private jet, but whether she decides to keep it beyond the competition remains another story.

With StreamerRoyale kicking off soon, we won’t have long to find out all the details and see this new Twitch show in action for ourselves.