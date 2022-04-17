Amouranth reveals main reason why she decided to stop being an “e-girl”

Amouranth revealed the reason why she decided to stop being an “e-girl,” claiming it was a “constant grind” and made it hard to appeal to mainstream audiences while doing “questionable things.”

On April 13, Amouranth shocked the world after announcing she’d decided to step away from doing “e-girl” content in favor of doing something more akin to “legacy media” content — meaning it’d be more ‘conventional.’

It came as a huge surprise since she was primarily known for doing “e-girl” content during her rise to fame. She’d even been dubbed the “queen” of Twitch’s hot tub meta after it helped her become one of the most-watched streamers on the platform.

However, Amouranth has a knack for making optimal decisions when it comes to her brand and business. She believes the decision to hang up the “e-girl” boots once and for all is one of them, and she explained why.

First, she opened up about how her content will be different. “I have to optimize for being the entertaining part of Amouranth,” she said. “ I know she’s in there because people think I’m funny on collaborations.”

“I have to optimize for that instead of farming [people who want that content] because, for the past few years, the strategy has been farming [those people] and converting them to my other social media [platforms].

“It’s going to be more about growing the audience so that one day I can actually have an audience that will have hopefully at least an average attention span so I can educate them and make an impact with my animal sanctuary goals.”

Then, she explained what made her quit. “That’s part of the reason why I want to retire from the e-girl stuff. It’s a constant grind. That’s where a lot of my time goes. Making sure I have enough conversion to other paid platforms.

“It’s been really hard to increase the quality and entertainment value of my Twitch stream to appeal to more of a mainstream audience while I’ve been so focused on doing things that definitely don’t appeal to that at all.

“It’s hard to switch [between them] while I’m on these other platforms doing all kinds of questionable things. It’s really hard to go back and forth because they just require different sides of you in different outputs of time.”

Amouranth has been one of the most dominant “e-girl” streamers for a long time now. In fact, her popularity transcends the niche entirely. She was the top female star on Twitch in 2021, and she’s on track to do it again.

It will be interesting to see the kind of content she’ll create moving forward, and what sort of community she’ll foster after making the pivot. Either way, it’s the start of an exciting new chapter for her and her fans.