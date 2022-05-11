Amouranth makes “no-brainer” $1 million investment in Twitch owner Amazon

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed she has made another huge investment. This time, she has spent over $1 million on Amazon stock.

As well as being a content creator, Amouranth has found many ways to help her make her millions, including building a very profitable career on OnlyFans and buying a 7/11 gas station.

However, it’s her stock investments that have really pulled in some mind-blowing figures for the streamer. Just some of her big-budget investments include spending $2 million spent on both Activision-Blizzard and Google stock.

Now, Amouranth has plowed another eye-watering amount into one of the world’s biggest business giants-Amazon — the same company which owns Twitch.

Amouranth buys 500 shares of Amazon stock

On May 11, Amouranth tweeted that she had bought “500 shares” of Amazon stock. With each share being priced at $2169, the streamer claimed she spent a total of $1,084,000 on the purchase.

“Will be bumpy but like this is a no-brainer for me (and I’m a dumb e-girl),” Amouranth said. “Doubly no-brainer when you have a 7 fig cashflow monthly coming in.”

Calling the purchase “free money,” Amouranth stated she also has limited orders in place for her investments in Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Purchased 500 shares of $AMZN at $2169 (via preset limit order as I was definitely doing ‘a water sport” when it happened) Cost about $1,084,000 Have limit orders in place for $AMZN, $GOOGL, $MSFT

My $2200 googl limit order within stone throwing distance… This is free money — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 11, 2022

When it comes to stock investments, Amouranth has a whole strategy in place to make sure she is making the right financial choices. She even has a “portfolio that does mid 6 [figures] on the dividends alone.”

However, she admitted there could be some worries from measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of the investment. Amouranth said: “It’s not at all what you would call ESG so let’s pretend it doesn’t exist…[be right back] going broke when I hit a wall or whatever it is the hater bois say.”

Also have a dividend portfolio that does mid 6 figs on the dividends alone But it’s not at all what you would call ESG so let’s pretend it doesn’t exist… BRB going broke when I hit a wall or whatever it is the hater bois say https://t.co/eH7QZp5FvC — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 11, 2022

Amouranth has added yet another big-name business to her catalog of investments which will help keep the money rolling in as she says goodbye to her e-girl career. Although, no doubt any profit she raises from the move, will go towards her new e-girl agency.