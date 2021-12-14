Alinity leaves Emiru red-faced after casually dropping adult joke

Streaming sensation Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon left fellow Twitch star Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk completely in shock after making an adult joke on her way out the door.

Alinity has been making good use of her time out of Canada, frequently partaking in streams with Mizkif, Rich Campbell, and many more.

Her adventures have resulted in a lot of fun moments to round out the year, such as mud wrestling with Kaceytron and even ruining Emiru’s Super Mario 64 speedrun.

During a December broadcast, Alinity showed Emiru that she had the same scissors as her cosplaying friend and the Colombian-Canadian decided to make an adult joke that made Schunk quite embarrassed.

Advertisement

Emiru embarrassed by Alinity’s adult joke

After taking scissors out of her bag to show Emiru that they had the same, Alintiy couldn’t help but make a bit of a colorful remark.

“We’re like scissor twins,” Alinity said, before realizing that the term could be used to refer to two women who are intimate with each other.

“I’m going to go, bye,” she said, as the mortified Emiru couldn’t help but look on in amazement and disbelief. “I’m so sorry!”

Finally, the streamer headed out the door leaving Emiru to sit there and soak up the comment with a half-grin on her face.

Advertisement

“Guys, that was Alinity. She’s so cool. We got married in the fall,” she further joked.

Given the chemistry the two have together, it will be fun to see what other content the two can cook up in the weeks ahead, especially if Alinity can keep up the comedic one-liners.