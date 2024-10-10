UK streamers react to Yung Filly charges: Pieface, AngryGinge & more

UK YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been charged with sexual assault in the midst of his tour through Australia, sparking a variety of reactions from his fellow English content creators.

29-year-old Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is out on bail after a woman in her 20s reported to Perth police that she had been sexually assaulted in the influencer’s hotel room following his September 27 show in Perth’s Bar1 nightclub.

Barrientos was extradited to Western Australia, where he remains to await trial, facing four counts of sexual engagement without consent, three counts of assault involving bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation.

Filly boasts over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and reportedly generates $700,000 from his YouTube channel and TikTok account — but the situation has thrown both his fans and fellow content creators into turmoil.

Other influencers shared a mix of reactions since the news first broke, with the likes of FIFA / EA FC streamer ‘Pieface’ maintaining an ‘innocent until proven guilty’ stance toward Filly.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” he said during a broadcast. “That won’t be true. …unlike most people, I’m not one to throw someone I know straight under the bus without knowing information, actually.”

Fellow British creator Aaron Hunt had a similar opinion, maintaining that the charges against Filly are mere “accusations” until more evidence is provided.

“Are you gonna completely shut the door on your mate because of an accusation, or are you gonna wait for some facts?” he asked. “I think everyone should just be waiting for some facts at this point before getting their torches and pitchforks out.”

Streamer ‘AngryGinge,’ however, had a more neutral stance on the matter, saying he “cannot comment on legal proceedings” but admitting that he was “shocked” by the “mental” news.

“I don’t know anything more,” he said. “Please don’t think I do. It is what it is. We just have to wait for the final verdict.”

AngryGinge co-hosts a series called ‘Girth and Turf’ with Filly on YouTube, and at the time of writing, isn’t sure about the project’s future.

Other fans have noticed that UK YouTube group The Sidemen privated their video featuring Yung Filly, although Beta Squad videos featuring the influencer remain live.

At the time of writing, no further information has been released about Filly’s court case as viewers stand by.