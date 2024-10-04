ExtraEmily in tears after mechanical bull injury draws blood

Twitch star ExtraEmily was left shaken and tearful after falling off of a mechanical bull, colliding with the machine and hitting her chin.

ExtraEmily is known for her wild on-stream hijinks, but an accident at LA Comic Con ended up drawing blood and shocking viewers who saw the broadcaster take a hit on the chin in real-time.

Emily was perusing the floor of LA Comic Con when she decided to try her skills on a mechanical bull. A hawker nearby was selling the rides for $5 a pop — a small price to pay to entertain her viewers.

However, things didn’t go smoothly. After a short time, the bull began spinning erratically, flinging Emily off its back and into the bouncy house around it.

In a clip of the incident, it appears as though the streamer hit her chin on the bull’s nose, and she appeared visibly jarred and confused as she exited the activity.

Suddenly, Emily realized she was bleeding as she took a look at her chin in her camera’s viewfinder, leaving viewers shocked and concerned. Her chin definitely took a hit, and fans could see blood dripping from the wound onto her hand.

The streamer began to cry and looked around for a first-aid station or other assistance.

“I don’t know what I hit, but I hit it so hard,” she said tearfully. “Ow, ow. I’m okay — I don’t know who to talk to. Oh my god, I’m sorry. …I hit something hard, and it clenched my jaw. I’m really glad I didn’t bite my tongue off.”

Luckily, an apparent employee spotted Emily in distress and gave her a paper towel to staunch the bleeding, escorting her to a break room to recover.

The streamer declined offers to make a report, repeating that she’d “signed a waiver” in the event of an injury. Luckily, she was alright, and fellow OTK streamer Esfand soon showed up to help out.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has gotten a gnarly injury during a live broadcast, by far. In July, League of Legends content creator Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg hit his head while trying to show his viewers his ice cream stash, resulting in a bloody wound that ended with a trip to emergency services.