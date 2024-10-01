Adin Ross torn as IronMouse beats Kai Cenat’s all-time Twitch subscriber record

Kick streamer Adin Ross was left torn after discovering that VTuber IronMouse had taken over Kai Cenat’s record for the most Twitch subscribers of all time.

VTuber and prominent Twitch streamer IronMouse has been making absolute waves on the internet as of late. The streamer currently has a whopping 2.1 million followers on her Twitch channel and has undergone a huge jump in subscribers thanks to a September Subathon that saw her beat out Kai Cenat’s previous record.

Article continues after ad

News of this has echoed across the internet, with content creators like Valkyrae, QTCinderella, and even Ludwig responding to the streamer’s success. Mouse is also planning on donating half of the revenue to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, and as of writing is sitting at around 317,000 subs, an all-time peak on the platform.

Now Adin Ross has chimed in on the news, being equally torn and supportive of IronMouse’s success.

Article continues after ad

Initially being apprehensive about IronMouse’s appearance as a virtual streamer, Adin slammed Mouse’s avatar.

Article continues after ad

“Hold the f**k up. What, what the f**k is this? I’m not even trying to be on the hating sh*t, but what the f**k am I looking at? Can someone give me the context behind this? I saw this picture earlier, I thought it was some type of meme.”

After his chat misled Adin into believing IronMouse was male, the Kick streamer went off even more.

“It’s a dude? No sh*t. Guys, anyone who’s role-playing as this is a f*cking grown man. Or has a bitch working in some sort of like basement.”

Article continues after ad

Adin eventually visited IronMouse’s stream and was immediately uncertain about what to say. However, he did come around to it, even “shouting out” the streamer for their “Marshmello method”.

“Marshmello, most famous DJ in the world, puts on that mask, outside people know what he is… Sh*t, I’m not going to hate, good for her, good for Twitch.”

Article continues after ad

Despite his congratulations, Adin was still confused as to how Mouse managed to surpass Kai’s original record.

Article continues after ad

“How is this possible? I’ll be real with you guys, when Kai was doing his subathon he was unf**k withable. He had the most subs for a reason, I saw him everywhere on the internet. This is my first time hearing about this person.”

Chat informed Adin that IronMouse’s subathon was for charity, which made the streamer shift his stance on the matter.

“It’s for charity? That’s different. That is different… W then… I pray that you get a million subscribers, cause that’s awesome, you’re doing god’s work here Iron. Good for you, genuinely, I’m not even joking.”

Article continues after ad

IronMouse’s subscriber count only continues to go up and up, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.