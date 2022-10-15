Alex Wassabi eyes up Temperrr fight as Deji “doesn’t want” boxing rematch

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Alex Wassabi has claimed that Deji dodged a rematch as he gears up for a bout with Mayweather in November.

The YouTube star won his first professional fight earlier this year by a split decision against Deji, and was recently set to go up against older brother KSI.

However, after picking up a concussion injury, the 32-year-old was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout just a couple of weeks before the big night.

Although KSI has shut down any possibility of the two fighting in the future, Wassabi is still eyeing up a return to boxing soon — leaving it up to his fans to decide his next opponent.

Alex Wassabi claims Deji declined rematch

On October 13, Wassabi put up a poll on Instagram for his fans to decide who he should face in the ring next.

Naming Idubbz, Bryce Hall and FaZe Temperrr as potential opponents, Wassabi’s fans instead wanted to see him rematch Deji. But, apparently, Deji isn’t up for going at it again.

“This is what I expected. Deji doesn’t want the rematch,” he posted on his story. “Bryce Hall wants to 0-1. @Temper let’s run it.”

While a rematch between the two would certainly be interesting, especially after Deji’s convincing TKO win in his last fight, he instead has his eyes set on bigger fish than Alex Wassabi.

Currently, he’s preparing to take on legend Floyd Mayweather in Dubai on November 13 — a fight absolutely nobody expected.

It’s unknown if we’ll actually see Wassabi face Temperrr, though he definitely seems keen to do so.