Adriana Chechik claims she was swatted amid recovery from TwitchCon injury

Twitch streamer and model Adriana Chechik claims she was swatted as she continues to recover from a back injury she received at TwitchCon 2022.

In one of the biggest Twitch stories this year, streamer Adriana Chechik incurred a serious back injury after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego TwitchCon in October.

The incident broke her back in two places, leaving her with crushed bones and nerve damage to her bladder that required surgery to correct. That’s not all; the streamer also revealed she had been pregnant at the time of the incident and lost her baby due to the surgery needed to repair her spine.

Since then, Chechik has been recovering at home, where she has been slowly healing and interacting with her fanbase as best she can as she struggles to walk again.

Adriana Chechik swatted amid recovery from TwitchCon back injury

Unfortunately, it seems that Chechik’s recovery has been hampered by trolls. On December 21, the streamer claimed that she had been swatted as she continues to heal at home.

“Tell me how some internet trolls are gonna swat a person whose back is still healing from being broken,” she wrote in a tweet. “Some twitch chatters are a whole different breed of small d**k idiots. The cops know me now. We legit talk about our life because this happens so much.”

The term ‘swatting’ refers to a practice where a person calls law enforcement to a person’s home, claiming they are endangering others or themselves.

Luckily, it looks like Chechik is on good terms with law enforcement and the situation appears to have been handled safely.

Chechik is far from the only streamer to have been swatted this year. Unfortunately, a slew of high-profile broadcasters with swatted throughout 2022, including the likes of IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross — a few of which happened while they were broadcasting live.