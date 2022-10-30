Adriana Chechik reveals she was pregnant at the time of TwitchCon injury

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has revealed she was pregnant during her TwitchCon attendance, in which she injured herself in a foam pit at the Lenovo / Intel booth.

During TwitchCon 2022, Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik severely injured her spine after jumping into a foam pit at the Lenovo / Intel booth.

The pit, which was set up for attendees to joust within, was believed to be too shallow and devoid of sufficient foam cubes to prevent hard impacts on solid concrete. Since her initial injuries, Chechik has undergone surgery to alleviate her pain – though she has revealed she is currently struggling to walk.

While Chechik recovers and makes steady progress, the streamer made a return to Twitch and has revealed that she was pregnant when her injury occurred.

Adriana Chechik shares pregnancy news following TwitchCon incident

On October 29, Adriana Chechik returned to Twitch and gave her followers an insight into her health.

“I’m out of breath, if you can’t tell, I’m already out of breath. I get out of breath holding my phone, everything,” Chechik explained. “But, they did an amazing job. The stitches were inside because I’m a model. I was like ‘can do you anything to hide the stitches?'”

Chechik showed her back to her followers, sharing that her injury has healed up well thanks to her prior surgery.

Alongside the update of her surgery results, Chechik revealed that she discovered she was pregnant upon her arrival at the hospital.

“Also, like, I don’t care, everyone’s gonna know but I was pregnant, erm, and I didn’t find out until I was in the hospital,” Chechik said.

The Twitch star explained she has “like crazy hormones” and that, sadly, she couldn’t keep the baby because of the surgery required for her back.

“I’m not pregnant anymore because of the surgery,” she said. “I couldn’t keep it. But my hormones are also through the f****** roof because of that.”

Many fans expressed their support for Chechik and wished her a speedy and continued recovery.