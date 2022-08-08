IShowSpeed swatted and handcuffed during live stream

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed was in the middle of a live stream when he was swatted, with law enforcement officers showing up at his home and putting the creator in handcuffs.

IShowSpeed is a YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers who is best known for his chaotic live streams — in one of which he lit up fireworks in his own bedroom, resulting in a call to his local fire department.

However, his latest broadcast was interrupted by law enforcement for a completely different reason, as the YouTuber was purportedly swatted during the stream.

Footage taken from the broadcast shows officers questioning Speed outside his home, with his hands restrained behind his back in handcuffs.

The cameraman claimed that Speed was swatted before he was escorted away from the scene.

“I didn’t know, bro,” Speed can be heard saying in the video. “Oh my god, bro. I swear I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do s**t.”

The broadcast continued after an officer moved the camera away from the ensuing events. A short conversation was had before the stream was shut down.

Speed is one of YouTube’s top streaming personalities, most recently dominating viewership against the likes of giants like Ludwig and Dr Disrespect.

IShowSpeed is just the latest streamer to be swatted during a live broadcast, with Twitch star Adin Ross also being swatted on August 7. Viewers saw law enforcement officers raid his room as it happened with weapons drawn before the stream ended.

Adin Ross posted a video to Twitter on August 8 reassuring his fans that he is alright after the “traumatizing” swatting that happened to him the day prior.

He also claimed that he’d spoken to Speed, confirming that the YouTuber was, indeed swatted, but saying he’s “okay.”

Speed has yet to comment on the situation at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto as soon as he does.