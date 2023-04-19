Adin Ross says Kick signed “mega-superstar” as fans want Kai Cenat to leave Twitch

Adin Ross has claimed Kick signed yet another “mega-superstar” as fans are calling for Kai Cenat to leave Twitch following his ban.

Over the last few months, Trainwreck’s new streaming platform Kick has skyrocketed in popularity as Twitch streamers flock to the site for a higher sub-revenue split.

They’ve signed a variety of creators, including Adin Ross, Corinna Kopf, and GMHikaru.

Now, Adin Ross has claimed that Kick signed yet another “mega-superstar” as fans are calling for Kai Cenat to leave Twitch following his ban.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross says Kick signed another “mega-superstar”

Adin dropped the news during a chat with viewers on a recent stream. “Oh, by the way, I swear a mega superstar streamer just signed to Kick,” he said.

“I cannot give a hint or anything like that or it’ll ruin the hype and ruin the fun.”

He went on to explain that fans will find out soon and that he thinks the “mega-superstar” will stream on Kick before the end of April.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

(Topic starts at 26:20 in video)

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat was unexpectedly hit with a temporary Twitch ban on April 17, 2023, for “simulated sexual activity” and fans immediately began calling for him to switch from Twitch to Kick.

“What time is the kick stream,” one user replied.

Another replied: “Just give us a kick stream once a month and go from there if you did it once you can do it twice. We gone follow.”

“I’ll see you on Kick, it’s nice over here the grass really is greener,” a third viewer replied.

Article continues after ad

It’s hard to tell who the superstar streamer might actually be, but we’ll be sure to update you when it’s revealed. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.