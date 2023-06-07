Adin Ross claims Hasan & Mizkif are banned from Kick after revealing ownership stake

As the streamer wars rage on, with budding rival Kick gaining more traction with each passing day, newly revealed co-owner Adin Ross has gone on record to claim two Twitch superstars are blocked from the platform: Hasan and Mizkif.

Years after the original streaming platform war saw the likes of Mixer, Facebook Gaming, Twitch, and YouTube all going at it, 2023 has seen the competition heating up once again.

With more content creators growing tired of Twitch’s disruptive policy changes and ‘anti-streamer’ decisions, alternatives are in high demand. That’s where Kick has come in, serving as a real option, one that, at least on the surface, appears to have streamers’ best interests in mind.

From offering to help with various fees to looking at establishing an hourly payment plan for streamers on the rise, they’re doing plenty to lure big names over. With a handful of major players now signed to exclusive deals, it begs the question, who might be next to jump ship?

Following Twitch’s latest controversy on June 6, Adin Ross took the chance to capitalize. Not only did the former Twitch streamer reveal he’s now in fact a co-owner of Kick, but he also implied “every” big streamer is in his DMs wanting to jump ship.

All you snakes and fakes who backstabbed me and now wanna come to kick… gladly come,” Ross tweeted on his alt account. “I own % in kick. So therefore I own you.”

Exactly how big his stake is, obviously remains unclear for now. But given Trainwrecks is also a co-owner, it appears chunks of the company are being exchanged as part of exclusive streaming deals.

“Look, chat, this is a big thing I want to say…. Twitch is done,” Ross continued hours later on his Kick stream. “If I told you how many streamers are in my DMs wanting to come to kick, you guys would be like ‘what the f***.’ It’s everybody, every streamer…”

While clearly gloating on behalf of his platform, Ross then shifted gears. Rather than listing off big streamers supposedly in his DMs, he instead focused on two key names that won’t be jumping over anytime soon. At least, not if he has his way.

“There’s only two streamers that are banned from Kick,” he said. “Mizkif, you can’t come. You’re not coming to Kick. I’m sorry, you’re not coming, bro. Me and Bruce don’t want you here, you’re not coming. That’s first of all, f*** you.”

Given BruceDropEmOff only just signed an exclusive deal with Kick, one he immediately rubbed in Mizkif’s face given their beef earlier this year, it’s safe to say the two aren’t on the best of terms.

Next, Ross listed Hasan as the other permanently blocked streaming star. “Hasan, you’re not invited either. I’m gonna be honest, bro, you’re not coming. Those two are banned. They cannot come.”

No particular reason was given for Hasan, other than what appears to be Ross’ own personal grudges.

Should either of the two ever want to move away from Twitch, there’s no quite telling if Ross could be overruled by other co-owners. The weight of his comments on stream remains unclear for now. Though there’s clearly no denying he wants nothing to do with either Mizkif or Hasan moving forward.