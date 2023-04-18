Exclusive: Twitch banned Kai Cenat after “simulated sexual activity” on stream

Rumors of why Twitch star Kai Cenat was banned have flooded social media, and sources close to Dexerto have revealed why.

On April 17, 2023, Kai Cenat was hit with a shocking ban from Twitch that left fans wondering why the record-breaking streamer was suspended.

A variety of theories began making their way around social media, including rumors that he was getting prepared to move to Kick.

Sources have told Dexerto why the ban was given, making it clear that it’s just a temporary suspension.

Why was Kai Cenat banned on Twitch?

Regarding his recent ban, sources close to Dexerto have revealed it was due to “repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA.”

It is a temporary ban, but it was not made clear how long the Twitch star will remain suspended.

Twitch: kaicenat Kai Cenat has been banned for the second time this year.

Those who have watched Kai Cenat on stream over the last few months are well aware of the wide variety of content the star has to offer.

From just chatting streams, getting attacked by a dog during his subathon, and even gameplay, Kai Cenat’s content leaves fans hooked.

According to Twitch’s Community Guidelines, Sexually Suggestive Content is prohibited on the platform.

“To ensure content on Twitch is appropriate for diverse audiences, sexually suggestive content is prohibited on Twitch,” it reads.

“Evaluations on the sexual suggestiveness of a behavior or activity are independent of user attire and are instead based on the overall surrounding framing and context.”

Kai’s not the first creator to be hit with a ban for this reason over the last year, as Aydan, Clix, and even Adin Ross have been hit with similar bans on the purple app.