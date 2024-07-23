Adin Ross wants to get unbanned on Twitch to fix his “toxic” community

Streaming star Adin Ross has officially returned to Kick after a lengthy hiatus from social media, revealing that his new goal is to get unbanned on Twitch.

Adin Ross might be the face of Kick, but he’s keen on returning to Twitch, as told in his return broadcast on July 23 after nearly two months of being absent from the internet.

In his stream, Ross admitted that his community is “toxic as f*ck” and wants to get unbanned on Twitch to help “fix” the issues in his viewer base — but made sure to explain that he has no intentions of leaving Kick.

“We’re gonna go to get unbanned on Twitch,” he revealed. “Why? Not so I can stop Kick, because I know y’all motherf*ckers needed me. I’m back, and this is still my baby.

“We’re gonna get unbanned on Twitch, because what that’s gonna do is, it’s gonna raise a lot of roofs. Because this community — we gotta fix this sh*t, bro. We’re toxic as f*ck, and we’re gonna fix this sh*t. We’re gonna figure it the f*ck out.”

That’s not all; Adin promised that he wouldn’t be taking any more breaks for the foreseeable future, saying he’s got his “foot on the gas” moving forward with his content.

“We’re gonna find a way to make Kick bigger, the brand bigger, the community better, and that’s it,” he continued. “…motherf*ckers are too scared to come on stream with me. That’s not it. Let’s try to find a way where we can include everybody.”

Adin’s comments reference a conversation he had with his manager on-stream back in 2023, where he was told that too many mainstream celebrities were wary of appearing on his broadcasts due to his “toxic” image.

“I would be getting you guests if they weren’t all afraid to be seen with you,” his manager said. “It’s insane. Your reputation is just so toxic. No one wants to be anywhere near you.”

Adin also made sure to distance himself from the controversy that Kick’s been embroiled in over the past two months while he was absent. During this time, the platform banned one of its streamers after pulling a gun out on a couple for kissing in public in an incident that went viral online.

Prior to that, another Kick streamer sparked outrage from viewers after driving on the sidewalk during a broadcast, and later banned Destiny over his comments on a victim at the Trump rally shooting.

However, Kick has made changes to ensure better moderation on its platform, such as launching new categories and introducing ‘bounties’ to reward streamers.

Ross was permanently banned from Twitch back in 2023, marking his eighth and final suspension on the site.

Although he was outraged at the time, he’s now working to get back in their good graces… and thanks to recent changes made by CEO Dan Clancy, banned streamers like Adin now have a chance at redemption.

In fact, Clancy said he would make plans to speak with Ross about potentially unbanning him in April 2024 after the streamer pleaded with him to reinstate his account. It seems he’s still trying to make this happen, but maintains that he’ll still commit to his audience on Kick if he manages to pull it off.