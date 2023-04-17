Kai Cenat banned on Twitch as Kick rumors fly

Streamer of the Year winner Kai Cenat has been banned on Twitch as rumors continue to circle that the streaming star might make the move to Kick.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, recently breaking both Ludiwg’s and Ninja’s subscriber records due to his famous subathon in February.

Now, Kai has been mysteriously banned on Twitch – and fans are curious if the record-breaking streamer will make the switch to Kick.

On April 17, Kai received a ban from Twitch. Fans aren’t sure why he was banned yet, but the streamer did address the situation in a tweet saying, “BANNED.”

A quick peek at his channel shows a message that reads, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

For now, all we know is that Kai broke the site’s Community Guidelines or TOS.

However, some fans speculate that the ban might have come about as a result of Kai crashing a dirt bike into his set up just a few days prior.

Fellow Twitch streamer JinnyTTY also received a ban for a similar instance after “driving recklessly” on a scooter during a broadcast.

Will Kai Cenat join Kick after Twitch ban?

This ban comes in the wake of multiple rumors of top-tier Twitch talent potentially leaving the site in favor of Kick. Most recently, Kick actually sent Kai Cenat a gift – a pair of custom, OffWhite Air Forces meant as a subtle jab to Twitch, who gifted the star custom sneakers instead of a contract following his viral subathon.

This left the streamer visibly frustrated, and with more and more talent opening accounts on Kick, there’s been rampant speculation that Kai might be next to join their ranks.

Thus far, Kai hasn’t officially joined the platform… but fans will just have to wait and see if he ends up making the switch.

Kai Cenat to stream on Instagram with Gervonta Davis after Twitch ban

That’s not all; Kai has also claimed that he’s going live on Instagram tonight, April 17, alongside American professional boxer Gervonta Davis for what looks like an exciting collaboration and possible announcement.

With the influencer-boxing fad becoming more popular than ever following Creator Clash 2, there’s no telling what Kai has up his sleeve next following his recent ban from Twitch.