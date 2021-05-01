Adin Ross becomes top 5 Twitch streamer after hitting huge sub milestone - Dexerto

The fast-rising Twitch streamer Adin Ross has hit 50,000 subscribers, making him the 5th overall most subbed-to channel, a remarkable feat and just the latest milestone in his remarkable rise in 2021.

Adin Ross is a relatively new name for many Twitch viewers, although has been streaming for a number of years.

He mainly focused on NBA 2k streams, and had a viral moment when he spoke to Lebron James, while playing with his son.

Now, he’s comfortably one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, solidified by his mammoth subcount, which had cracked the 50,000 mark.

50,000 twitch subs, wtf??? i love u motherfuckers u guys r fucking crazy 🖤🖤🖤🖤 — adin (@adinross) April 30, 2021

AdinRoss overtakes Summit1G in subs

Hitting 50,000 subs took Ross just over Twitch veteran Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar, on an estimated 47,000.

He also jumps above massive streamers including Hasan Piker, TimTheTatman, and Gaules.

Above Adin, according to Twitch Tracker, is xQc (76,000), NICKMERCS (78,000), Ranboo (93,000) and Ludwig (168,000). Ludwig’s subscriber count is still inflated thanks to his massively successful subathon.

Roughly speaking, 50,000 subscribers is worth around $175,000 to the streamer, after Amazon takes a cut of the $4.99 subscription price.

However, viewers can also subscribe in tiers, with tier 2 and 3 costing $9.99 and $24.99 respectively. Twitch Tracker estimates that 27,000 of Adin Ross’ subscribers are tier 1, another 18,000 with Twitch Prime, and a further 13,000 Gifted.

The introduction of Gifted subs is a big part of the increasing sub counts across Twitch generally, as the most dedicated fans can support a streamer with multiple subscriptions for other users.

Adin Ross’ trajectory in 2021 could easily see him go to the very top of Twitch, in terms of subscriber count, but he’s still far behind in the followers category. Part of this is because he lost a lot of followers when Twitch did their big bot account cleanup.