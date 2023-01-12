Adin Ross calls out Twitch for lack of support while showing “fake love” to other streamers

Streaming star Adin Ross has hit out at Twitch for not supporting him and also showing “fake love” to other streamers for promoting them without giving them a big contract.

It’s been over four years since Adin Ross first ventured into the streaming world, and he’s been on a pretty meteoric rise since then.

While he started out with NBA 2K streams, he’s ventured more into the Just Chatting realm, bringing some of the biggest names in rap into the Twitch scene. As a result, he’s become one of the most-watched channels around.

The 22-year-old has amassed over seven million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, but he’s never quite received their support when it comes to being featured on the homepage or being tweeted about. And, he feels quite slighted.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross calls out Twitch for “fake love” with streaming stars

It was a topic that was brought up during his appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, with Adin noting that Twitch has never really backed him despite his popularity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Twitch has never followed me, they don’t put me on the homepage. Swear, they don’t follow me,” Adin said, noting that he’s always averaged “huge” numbers in terms of viewership.

He also pointed to Kain Cenat being in a similar position of not having a massive contract, but noted Twitch have backed him a little differently. “Why is Kai, myself, xQc, Speed, why are we not being offered multi-million dollar deals? But here’s what Twitch is doing with Kai: Twitch is putting Kai on homepage, they’re tweeting at him, and following him. It looks great, right? Cool, that’s showing fake love, why is he not getting a multi-million dollar deal?”

Article continues after ad

The streamer agreed with the NELK Boys’ take that Twitch has that supremacy because it’s the biggest platform. “That’s what it is, it’s that, it’s we’re Twitch so where else are you going to go?” he added.

Ultimately, it is Twitch’s call on who they back and promote, but it’s not like Adin hasn’t been able to succeed on the platform without that backing.