Adin Ross changes fan’s life with full-time exclusive Kick deal

Adin Ross has made his biggest fan’s dream come true, surprising them with several gifts, including a full-time streaming deal with Kick.

Before his jump to the new Stake-backed streaming platform Kick earlier in 2023, Adin once sat among the top creators on Twitch. Still, today he’s one of the most popular streamers in the world and is easily one of the most prominent creators on Kick.

Since his rise to the top, signing what he dubbed “the biggest streaming deal ever”, Adin has gone above and beyond for his friends and family around him — and even his fans.

Article continues after ad

Now, the Kick star has made dreams come true, surprising his biggest fan with several gifts, including an exclusive deal with the new streaming platform.

Adin Ross gifts fan exclusive deal with Kick

In a YouTube video uploaded on June 16, Adin surprised one of his biggest fans, ‘JakeFuture27’, who he first met over Discord months ago.

After being in contact with his mom, Adin showed up at the fan’s house with a ton of gifts. Among them included a signed basketball from his favorite player LeBron James, as well as a Lakers jersey. However, the biggest gift of them all was an exclusive streaming deal with Kick.

Article continues after ad

“Jake like I said man, you’re a legend, and so what I wanted to do was I contacted, you know, the streaming website Kick, and I got the boss to give you a full-time Kick deal.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instantly, the fan was brought to tears and left completely lost for words. “So now, your full-time job will be Kick,” Adin added. “You’re going to be getting paid by the hour bro. This is your dream bro, you got your dream now, this is your dream.”

Article continues after ad

(Timestamp 4:22)

Adin didn’t stop there either, gifting a further $10k to help Jake kick off his own clothing business, as well as giving the fan’s mom $15k.

The Kick star ended the video with a message to his fans, thanking them for the position he’s in to be able to change lives for the better.